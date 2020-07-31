The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported juveniles having a loud party.
• Someone hit road signs.
• A caller reported someone was playing music loudly and disturbing a business. An officer warned a man for the loud music.
• A man wanted to know about “squatter’s rights” in Bozeman.
• A caller reported “dog-on-dog” violence.
• Officers responded to 152 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a neighbor threw a party the prior night and broke liquor bottles in an alley. A deputy warned the neighbors and asked them to clean up the glass.
• Someone picked up a motorcyclist’s wallet that fell while driving near Norris.
• A group of teenagers in a field behind a school were mooning people. Deputies were unable to find the mooners.
• Deputies responded to 164 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Thursday.
