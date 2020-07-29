The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A resident emailed a report that their neighbor's cat was on their property.
• A man reported his neighbors being loud and playing beer pong.
• A caller reported a man passed out in a bin of watermelons outside a store.
• Officers responded to 174 calls for service.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported that they put out an unattended fire at a trailhead yesterday and wanted report it.
• A deputy stopped a girl who was driving with her left leg sticking out of the drivers side window and explained why it was dangerous.
• A caller accidentally dialed 911 while their phone was in a bag.
• Deputies attempted to move a bison along because it was causing traffic issues. The bison eventually walked into Idaho.
• Deputies responded to 151 calls for service.
The Gallatin County jail held 135 inmates Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.