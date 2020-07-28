The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• An officer warned “known racers” for disorderly conduct and traffic violations.
• A caller reported a sewage manhole was open.
• Someone asked in an email if animal control will relocate snakes.
• A caller reported a small child with no parents. An officer found the parent. The man told officers he was unaware his son left their home.
• A man reported women threw liquid onto his car. The women denied throwing anything out their car’s window.
• Officers responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Around 2 a.m., a caller reported more than 50 people at a house party. A deputy broke up the party and ensured people had sober rides home.
• Someone reported people setup cones on a road and were trying to “con people into stopping.”
• A caller reported contractor trucks parked on the side of the road made it hard for thru traffic.
• Dispatchers received a call about a family disturbance and heard a woman say she “is an American citizen and she can talk like this if she wants.” A deputy found the woman was a juvenile and was punished by an adult for cussing at them.
• A bear charged campers and was walking through a campsite. A deputy deployed rubber slugs on the bear after it refused to leave.
• Deputies responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.