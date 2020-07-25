The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer warned a man for a license plate lamp and a small amount of marijuana. The man voluntarily gave up the marijuana to be destroyed.
• A man reported multiple expired out-of-state license plates at a grocery store. The man then hung up.
• A woman reported finding the snake she previously reported missing.
• Someone posted “bad things” on Yelp about a caller and his business.
• A man wanted to know if he could light fireworks in a parking lot at Montana State University.
• An officer advised two men who appeared drunk not to drive away on their motorcycles. The officer said the men were pretending to “catch butterflies in the parking lot earlier.”
• A woman complained about an officer not wearing a mask on a traffic stop.
• Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A landlord reported a tenant contracted COVID-19 and wanted options on how to kick the tenant out. A deputy told the landlord she cannot kick out the tenant because the tenant has the virus.
• A deputy helped a driver who was checking maps for directions.
• Deputies responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Friday.
