The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A cyclist reported a car hit him the night before. An officer found the cyclist failed to stop at a stop sign and rode in front of an oncoming car. The officer advised him that cyclists are required to obey the rules of the road like drivers do.
• A caller reported two chickens were frequently visiting the caller’s yard. An officer warned the chickens’ owner for letting them roam.
• A caller reported a 4-year-old was crossing a road without an adult. An officer found the child ran out of a house when his mother wasn’t looking.
• A woman reported her 4-foot “bull python” snake was loose. An officer told the woman to notify neighbors and post on social media.
• Someone reported a cyclist stopped at a corner and looked like he was going to fall over.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A calf escaped a fenced area. A deputy notified a homeowner.
• A caller reported a buffalo was walking on the shoulder of a road.
• Someone reported a woman was “peeing all over the place” and appeared drunk. The caller said the woman had left.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 133 inmates Thursday.
