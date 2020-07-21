The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller reported the theft of a briefcase, then discovered they had just misplaced it.
• An employee of a business reported that a man was causing a scene and refusing to wear a mask or leave the business. Officers responded removed the man from the location.
• Someone called to report a neighbor using a chainsaw and being loud.
• A caller reported that people were riding small motor bikes, doing donuts and "being a nuisance."
The Bozeman Police Department responded to 105 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A stray golden retriever followed a caller into their house. The dog's owner came and got the dog and was warned for having a dog at large.
• A man called to report his mother-in-law was refusing to leave his house.
• A caller reported a bull in a field.
• A woman reported a man sitting naked in a lawn chair outside of a trailer.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to 95 calls Sunday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.