The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Officers saw a man trying to enter the window of an apartment. The man had locked himself out.
• Someone had questions about school signs.
• A caller wanted to know how to go about buying what appeared to be an abandoned car. The caller said he hadn’t moved it, but he got inside the car, put gas in it and started it.
• A woman had questions about “too many rabbits in her garden.”
• Kids and dogs were playing and causing "a lot of commotion" on a road.
• Officers warned people for a loud party. Officers also told the people to tell their friends not to run from police.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A driver reported hitting a porcupine. The caller said it was still alive in the middle of a road.
• Someone reported a dog sitter had a large party at the caller’s house. The caller said the animals were neglected and damage was done to the house.
• A man wanted to thank a deputy for helping him during a medical emergency.
• A “badly installed” air conditioner fell out of window and caused an argument.
• Deputies responded to 169 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 135 inmates Wednesday.
