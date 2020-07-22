The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A city truck hit a parked car and damaged the driver's-side mirror.
• Sod was in the middle of a road.
• Someone wanted to talk to an officer about gun sales.
• A caller had questions about chicken ordinances. The caller said he was trying to convince Belgrade city officials to legalize chicken keeping.
• Officers responded to 158 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy was unable to find an injured raccoon.
• Someone’s camper wouldn’t fit under a bridge. A deputy told the person to take a different route.
• A caller reported a suspicious man came to the caller’s door asking about people who lived in the neighborhood. A deputy found the man is with the Republican Party and was doing voter surveys.
• A man was refused service for not wearing a mask.
• Deputies responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Tuesday.
