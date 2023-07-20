Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:

An officer notified a camper that they couldn’t stay overnight in public parks.

A caller reported two men in bright shirts walking onto a job site before 6 a.m. The men were construction workers.


