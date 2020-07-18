The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A woman wanted to know if police would respond to a store if she refused to comply with a mask mandate. An officer answered the woman’s questions.
• A caller wanted to know what police response would be for mask mandate at the caller’s place of employment.
• A caller reported a hotel guest left drugs and a cell phone in a room.
• A woman was unable to catch a sick cat for a vet appointment.
• Someone reported a group of about 100 people were outside the county courthouse not wearing masks.
• Officers responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A horse was walking on a road.
• A caller wanted to talk about a neighbor who was taken away by ambulance.
• Someone reported a business had more than 50 customers and was not limiting the amount of people inside.
• Dispatchers returned a hang-up call. The juvenile caller was attempting a prank call.
• Deputies responded to 177 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Friday.
