The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported roommates were hosting a graduation party, playing loud music and had a fire in the backyard. An officer warned all the tenants.
• A cyclist went to the hospital after hitting a construction sign. The person wanted to know how to report the incident.
• Tennis shoes were hanging from power lines. A woman told dispatch “someone needs to take care of this.”
• Teens were smoking e-cigarettes. All were warned for possession of tobacco while under 21.
• A man had questions about wearing a mask in public. He said someone told him he could get a ticket if he didn’t put one on.
• Officers responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A Bozeman employee on a lawn mower accidentally dialed 911.
• A deputy spoke to someone who saw a dumpster fire. The witness said they didn’t notice anything suspicious.
• Juveniles were blocking a lane on a bridge. A deputy warned them.
• Deputies responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Thursday.
