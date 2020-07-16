The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller complained their neighbor’s dog barks when it is loaded in a car. The dog owner told officers they were aware of the barking, but the loading process is quick.
• A caller reported a neighbor arrived at their door carrying a pistol, though the person didn’t point it or threaten anyone with it. A parked car was blocking his driveway, the caller said.
• Officers told a man not to jump his neighbor’s fence to retrieve beer pong balls and frisbees. The man received a warning for trespassing.
• Officers responded to 157 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An injured horse was taken to the vet after deputies found it in someone’s backyard.
• A caller said they wanted their roommate gone from their property. The caller was directed to the self-help legal desk for guidance on the eviction process.
• A caller reported a “vicious dog” was in the entrance of a building, blocking tenants from entering. The dog returned to its owner’s apartment when a deputy approached.
• Deputies responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 139 inmates Wednesday.
