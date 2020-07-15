The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported a 12-pack of beer was stolen. Officers took a theft report.
- Officers checked on a vehicle that had been sitting in a parking lot. People were eating fast food in their car.
- A woman accidentally dialed 911 while running.
- A caller reported that their neighbor was having a fire of some sort and the caller was tired of smelling it.
- Officers responded to 143 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A caller reported a Craigslist housing scam.
- A woman reported two Great Dane dogs at large.
- A man told a deputy he was a college student doing a research paper on drugs and wanted the deputy to drive him around town to interview "hard drug users." The deputy told the man no.
- Deputies took a report of a guest who accidentally left a firearm in a hotel room.
- A caller reported what they believed to be a human skull on Jackrabbit Lane. Deputies found a decorative skull and removed it from the road.
- Deputies responded to 143 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 inmates Tuesday.
