The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A fawn was stuck in a dog park. Officers were unable to find the fawn.
• A driver knocked over a scooter and drove away. No one was on the scooter.
• A caller reported a truck keeps driving back and forth, and the driver honks and flips off the caller.
• A white dog that had a shaved rear was loose.
• Someone hit a golf ball into a caller’s house. The golfer then became angry when the caller’s daughter picked up the ball.
• Officers responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller found a cellphone. While charging the phone, a deputy received a call from the phone’s owner who was able to retrieve it.
• A woman needed help removing a flipped raft from a river. The woman said she’d seek private help retrieving it.
• A caller had questions regarding bridge jumping.
• Someone was stealing beer from a patio. A caller said the drunk man came into the bar and was being cooperative.
• Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 141 inmates Monday.
