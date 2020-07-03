The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A cow was standing in the middle of a road.
• A man found his stolen car. He had a spare key for the car and retrieved it from the Walmart parking lot.
• A man in West Yellowstone was preaching the gospel with a large speaker. A deputy told the man a city ordinance prohibited using the large speaker to broadcast his message.
• A deputy spoke to three boys who were on a school’s roof. A parent picked up the boys.
• Deputies responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Thursday.
