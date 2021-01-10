The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller reported people for yelling and lighting off fireworks.
• Some people ripped out a "no parking" sign.
• Officers spoke about the Fourth and Fifth Amendment at a class.
• A caller suspected 20 guns were stolen from a storage unit.
• A kitchen knife was lying in an intersection.
• Someone took beer from a dumpster.
• A truck was spinning donuts down a street.
• Officers responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Saturday.
