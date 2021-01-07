The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A dog chased deer and almost got hit by a car. An officer warned the dog’s owner for not having the dog leashed.
• Two women stole two steaks, an 18-pack of Twisted Tea and two packs of White Claws. A caller said the suspects walked out the store with a cart full of beer.
• Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A driver who hit and killed an elk wanted to know if he could salvage it.
• A man looked like he was dumping garbage out of a tub. A deputy found the man was installing a cable box.
• A neighbor’s trash blows onto a caller’s property. A deputy left a note for the neighbor to clean up garbage strewn around the house.
• A cat got on the roof of a shop. The property owner was unable to get the cat down.
• Someone hung an animal carcass on a caller’s fence. A deputy told the caller how to dispose of the carcass.
• Deputies responded to 154 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Thursday.
