The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A man used a hanger to try to get into a car. He proved to police he owned the car.
• An officer set a live trap for feral cats.
• A man had questions about his medical marijuana card.
• Someone wanted to know if it’s legal to spread human remains in city limits.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• Someone complained about people sledding and being loud early in the morning. A deputy found six people sledding down a road and told them to be courteous to neighbors.
• A neighbor’s dog chased horses on a caller’s property.
• A deputy followed up with the owner of a truck that was seen speeding near a school. The owners said they would talk to their daughter, who drives the truck, about the incident.
• A caller saw kids pulling stuff out of a dumpster. Deputies could not find the kids.
• Deputies responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Tuesday.
