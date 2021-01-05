The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A drunk man knocked on a caller’s door asking for a ride downtown. The caller said the man had a six-pack but didn’t seem threatening. Officers found the man.
• A man with a flashlight drove into several driveways and looked around. The man was delivering newspapers.
• Kids riding a four-wheeler almost hit cars.
• Someone accidentally dialed 911. Dispatch could hear a TV playing and a person yawning.
• Officers responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Roughly 30 horses were loose and “going in different directions.” A deputy helped put the horses in a pasture. No one knew who owned the horses.
• A man wanted to know if he could hunt at Three Forks ponds. A deputy told the man no.
• Two men were yelling at each other in a parking lot. The men told a deputy they each thought the other person was following them.
• Deputies responded to 90 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.