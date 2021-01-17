The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone drove across a crosswalk while a child was crossing. Officers warned the driver.
• Garbage was flying out of a garbage truck. The driver turned around to pick it up.
• Someone's front license plate was stolen.
• A caller reported a check had been forged.
• Officers warned someone for shouting in an alley.
• A caller reported two people after spotting them peeling a sticker off of a van. They had just bought the vehicle and were taking off the logos.
• Someone's bike was stolen.
• A man was reported for attempting to steal a car.
• A bicyclist crashed into a police car.
• Officers responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.