The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A man had questions about his buddy towing his truck through town.
• A garbage can was on a road.
• A naked man ran down a road.
• Someone thought a cat was in the walls of their home. The caller later determined a birthday card made meowing noises.
• Officers responded to 160 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for making an improper pass on an icy road.
• Someone reported ongoing sales of fake ski passes.
• A deputy stopped a 16-year-old girl for not properly stopping at three stop signs. The deputy called the girl’s dad and told him about the girl’s driving.
• Someone heard gunshots and was worried about stray bullets. A deputy found people shooting buckets were doing so safely.
• Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Friday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.