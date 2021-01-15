The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer helped a 14-year-old, who was stuck in a storm on a bike.
• A caller reported neighbors frequently throwing parties. The caller said the neighbor had parties five days out of the week.
• A man found his backpack after reporting it missing.
• An officer advised college-aged people where they can park.
• A Department of Transportation sign fell.
• A sprinkler wheel line blew onto a road.
• Officers warned a tenant for having a loud party with eight people.
• Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A deputy stopped a man for having no taillights. The man was near where he works. The deputy warned the man and told him to drive with his emergency lights until he got to work.
• Wind blew tree branches and other debris onto a road. A deputy removed the debris from the road.
• A tree limb fell onto a road. A caller said it would “take a couple guys to move it.”
• Two horses ran past a building toward a golf course. The owner retrieved them from a high school. The owner said the wind knocked down a fence and set them loose.
• A caller said a couch might blow onto a road. A deputy moved it further from the road.
• Deputies responded to 143 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Thursday.
