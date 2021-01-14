The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone put garbage in a man’s dumpster. The man told police he found an address of the suspect somewhere in the trash.
• A man had questions about catching a bus to Billings.
• A man threw a mask at an employee when the employee asked him to put it on. An officer banned the man from the store for life.
• A woman misplaced her gun. She said she didn’t think it was stolen.
• Officers responded to 175 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Ten horses were on a highway. A deputy secured the horses in a field.
• Lumber fell onto a road.
• A deputy told a construction worker that the worker had accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.
• Someone was driving in the opposite direction on the interstate. A deputy was unable to find the person.
• A woman caught a cat in a live trap.
• Deputies responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Wednesday.
