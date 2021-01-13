The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A security guard told skateboarders to stop skating in a parking garage. They ignored her.
• Someone accidentally called 911 while at a drive-through.
• A man said a woman inside his business refused to wear a mask and made a scene.
• Officers responded to 163 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for not having license plates on the driver's car. The driver had recently bought the car.
• A loose goat was in a ditch. A deputy helped the goat’s owner put it back in a fenced area.
• A distraught woman told deputies kids were riding snowmobiles without helmets in a park. Deputies couldn’t find the kids.
• Deputies responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.