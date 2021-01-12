The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• “Loud and obnoxious” neighbors ignored a caller’s request to quiet down.
• A drunk person approached someone’s door. A caller had video of the incident.
• Officers needed a police dog to do a check.
• A person sledding accidentally called 911.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A homeowner reported more than 20 people were destroying his house. He told deputies the party was out of his control and wanted everyone to leave. Deputies found sober rides for everyone there.
• A neighbor posted a sign on a tree with a vulgar word on it. A deputy told a caller the sign was legal.
• Deputies responded to 75 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Monday.
