The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A loud motorized bike doing laps in a neighborhood annoyed a caller.
• A caller reported an abandoned wheelchair that was “expensive and new looking.” An officer couldn’t find the wheelchair.
• A man reported his wife recently lost her California driver’s license. He wanted to know if anyone turned it in.
• An officer warned someone after the officer’s printer failed to print a citation.
• Officers found most Bozeman bars and restaurants in compliance with coronavirus restrictions. However, Rocking R Bar remained open past 10 p.m.
• A caller reported Rocking R Bar being too loud.
• Officers responded to 122 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An animal carcass blocked a lane on Interstate 90.
• Someone lost furniture on a road. A deputy helped the person get the furniture.
• A caller reported neighbors lighting fireworks every night. A deputy found neighbors had mixed feelings about whether it was an issue. The deputy spoke to the suspects.
• Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.