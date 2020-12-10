The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• An officer saw a car make an improper turn. The officer arrested a man who was driving the car while drunk.
• A woman reported a skunk was stuck in her window well.
• Officers found a new home for a chicken after its owners did not claim it.
• A woman wanted to know if she could leave her kids in a car while she taught a dance class. An officer advised the woman against doing that.
• Most Bozeman bars and restaurants were in compliance with the 10 p.m. closing time. Rocking R Bar remained open later.
• Officers responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone reported a suspicious woman near storage units. A deputy found a woman running away from the storage unit area and began chasing her. The woman told the deputy she didn’t stop because she had headphones on. She told deputies she was out for a run before work.
• A caller reported someone driving a semitrailer “like a bat outta hell.”
• Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Wednesday.
