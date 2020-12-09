The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller reported someone in a car was playing music so loud it was rattling the caller’s house.
• An animal control officer warned someone for having a puppy off leash. A woman who was upset about the officer being there flagged down the officer and said she felt the park should be an off-leash area.
• A caller had questions about playing tennis at Bozeman High School.
• An officer left a message about a chicken that was dropped off last week by officers.
• A caller reported a hotel guest at a bar slapped a customer.
• Officers responded to 134 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller received a note from a deputy. The deputy told the caller the note was left for a previous tenant who no longer lived at the residence.
• A man reported his gun likely fell off his car’s bumper. Deputies found the gun in evidence.
• A caller asked a deputy to speak with kids who were playing on a pond that had thin ice.
• Someone saw a deer with an arrow in its butt. Fish and game officials were aware.
• Deputies responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Tuesday.
