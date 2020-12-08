The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Officers found The Cannery, The Eagles, Bar 317 and The Pour House were in compliance with coronavirus restrictions. Rocking R Bar was not.
• A caller reported that protesters doubled parked an ambulance to “look official.” The protesters moved the ambulance to a legal parking spot.
• A caller complained music was being played loudly on Main Street. Police found the caller was playing his guitar across the road from another man also playing music on a louder sound system.
• Someone reported a “huge amount of dog poop” had accumulated in front of an apartment building.
• A caller reported an "emergency is in the sky” and that there were about 80 UFOs traveling over the state.
• Officers responded to 79 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman wanted to speak with a deputy who warned her son about speeding.
• Someone reported a family with children was shooting guns. The caller said the family laughed at the caller when the caller addressed the family. A deputy found the family was safely firing guns.
• Deputies responded to 69 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 159 inmates Monday.
