The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A semi was idling all night long. A caller wanted the truck moved.
• A hot air balloon almost landed on the power lines across from someone's house.
• Officers helped teach a social studies class.
• Officers helped a man who fell off his bike.
• Officers checked the Molly Brown, Haufbrau House, Scoop Bar, Cannery Lounge, The Eagles, The Pour House, Pub 317, Bar IX, American Legion Bar and the Rocking R Bar to see if the businesses were closing at required hours. All except the Rocking R Bar were closed.
• Officers responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.