The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone was cited for spinning donuts.
• A man reported someone for throwing feces at his car.
• A caller reported that someone blocked his vehicle from moving forward using their body. The caller pressed forward slowly, possibly running over the person's foot. The person punched the caller through his open window. No charges were filed.
• Officers responded to reports of a structure fire. They found out a water leak was creating steam.
• People were reported for lighting off fireworks in a field.
• Officers broke up a party for being loud and unruly.
• Someone complained their neighbor's fireworks were flying directly over their house.
• Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Friday.
