The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A man wanted to talk to someone in charge at the hospital. He wanted to know what “boundaries” workers have with patients there.
• A man wanted to know why he was arrested in late November.
• A caller wanted to talk to an officer about a voicemail from a person who claimed he was attacked by a bear in California. California police told the caller they have no history of the number and no bears in the area.
• A loose dog ran when a man tried grabbing it.
• A caller wanted an officer’s help to ban a customer for not wearing a mask.
• A homeowner saw someone inside his house on surveillance video. Several officers cleared the home. The homeowner realized it was video of the homeowner taken earlier in the day.
• Officers responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• Someone played music loudly. Officers said the music likely came from someone who started their car and was going to work.
• Horses were loose.
• A caller reported men peeing outside instead of in a portable toilet. The caller, who could see them from her home, wanted a deputy to talk to them.
• Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Thursday.
