The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A woman’s phone accidentally called 911. Dispatch told the woman how to shut off the SOS feature on the phone.
• An officer answered questions about reflective tape on a motorcycle.
• A man pulling over to park got his car stuck on a curb.
• Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Food at the bottom of an oven caught fire. A caller said the fire went out. A deputy helped the owner use a fire extinguisher.
• A driver slid off a road after being blinded by the rising sun. A tow company said it’d be three hours before it would be able to help. A deputy gave the driver a ride home.
• Deputies spoke to a man who lost a gun at Spanish Creek.
• A caller had questions about popping fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
• Deputies responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 138 inmates Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.