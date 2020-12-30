The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A car blocked a caller’s driveway. An officer found keys in the ignition of the car. The officer moved the car.
• Domestic ducks followed a wild mallard. Animal control told a caller to talk to fish and game officials.
• A woman received a “glitter bomb” at work. She didn’t know who sent it and wanted to file a report.
• A woman asked where her kids can shoot “red rider BB guns” they got for Christmas.
• Someone wanted to know how to get rid of old ammunition.
• A car spun its tires and almost caused a wreck.
• Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller wanted to know if there was a need for stuffed animals. A deputy referred the caller to the chaplain, who gives stuffed animals to kids at traumatic incidents.
• An animal control officer found loose dogs.
• Someone had questions about safely getting rid of 30-year-old shotgun shells.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 140 inmates Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.