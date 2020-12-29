The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• An officer “did some cowboying” and returned horses to a fenced area.
• A caller found a totaled car on a road. Officers found the car was a rental.
• An officer gave someone whose car was disabled a ride home.
• A caller reported an unknown person walked into the caller’s home. The caller later said the person opened the door but didn’t go inside the house.
• Officers responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• People revved their cars and drifted in a parking lot.
• Someone shot at elk and toward a caller’s house.
• Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.