The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone accidentally called 911. “Silent Night” was playing in the background.
• A caller reported someone who drove into their yard and damaged a tree.
• Officers responded to a dumpster fire.
• Someone was doing donuts in a golf cart on Beall St.
• Officers responded to 43 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 136 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.