The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Someone turning off a phone alarm accidentally called 911.
• A man reported his gun was lost or stolen.
• An officer set a trap for feral cats.
• Kids driving “quads” spun cookies in the high school parking lot near the new football field.
• Officers responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller reported rapid gunshots that happened at night. The shooters told a deputy they were shooting in a safe direction. The deputy talked to them about neighbors’ concerns and the hazards of shooting at night.
• A caller found an oven or dishwasher on a road.
• Someone reported eight teenagers in at a hot tub on private property. A man told a deputy he was a resident there and allowed to use the hot tub.
• Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 137 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.