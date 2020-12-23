The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A caller found shotgun shells on a road.
• A man lost a computer. He called dispatchers later when he found it inside his home.
• Two possibly drunk college students stole a reindeer from a caller’s lawn. The caller told officers she had made drunk mistakes in college and would give them a pass this time.
• An officer helped three kids catch their dog.
• Someone requested an officer speak with an “unhappy customer” sitting in a car with a sign “protesting.”
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• Deputies responded to a report of a stove fire. A woman said she thought she turned the stove off before leaving the kitchen. When she returned the stove was on fire.
• A driver almost hit a deputy. He apologized and said he didn’t see the deputy.
• A man who was going to be driving to Big Sky from California to ski had questions about driving conditions.
• A caller reported someone was driving a truck with a dog in the back of it. A deputy told the caller that was legal.
• A caller found a Christmas tree on a road.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
