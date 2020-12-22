The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• Women stole alcohol from a store.
• A caller reported neighbors playing loud music and it sounded like they dropped furniture. An officer warned the neighbors.
• Someone continues to drive onto grass and spin “cookies” in a parking lot. A caller wanted extra patrol.
• A driver pulled over to take a call. The driver didn't need help.
• Someone threw meat in a caller’s yard. A neighbor told police he did it to get the dogs to stop barking. An animal control officer told the neighbor to call when he has issues with the dogs, and to not throw meat in the neighbor’s yard.
• A caller reported hearing people screaming. Officers found people playing beer pong.
• Someone had questions about being recorded.
• A woman asked if it was legal to take wood from a dumpster near a construction site.
• Officers responded to 107 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller thought people shot two bison on the caller’s property. A deputy determined the bison were killed on Forest Service land.
• Kids cut Christmas blow up decorations with a knife. A caller reported having video of the kids doing it.
• Deputies responded to 76 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.