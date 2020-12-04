The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An office's burglar alarm was set off. A Christmas tree inside had fallen over.
• A caller had questions about putting alarms in dispensaries.
• A dog was trying to bite people.
• An officer responded to a liquor store for an ID check. The person requesting the ID check left before officers arrived.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a woman was running on a road. She told deputies she didn't want to get that intoxicated, but willingly continued taking shots.
• Someone had questions about certifying a service dog.
• A deputy warned a driver for having no functioning headlights.
• A motorist pulled over to urinate.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Thursday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.