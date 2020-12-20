The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man walked into a store while it was closing, put paper towels and dish soap in a sink, turned on the water and then walked out.
• Someone waved a puppet out of their driver's-side window.
• A caller reported someone who wasn't wearing a mask in a store.
• Officers cited someone for parking their vehicle in a handicap spot without a placard.
• A worker at a cleaning company wanted to know whether she was illegally dumping trash. Officers told her where the proper place was.
• Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Saturday.
