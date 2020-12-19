The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A rooster ran onto a road.
• Someone spray painted graffiti on cement blocks in an “undeveloped area.” An officer couldn’t find the tagging.
• A man ran over “fiber-optics” that a caller was installing. He then threatened the caller.
• A caller had questions about a dispute between tenants.
• A man wanted to know how to take ownership of an abandoned car.
• Officers responded to 111 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deer was hit by a car. A deputy who went to dispatch the deer found it dead.
• A landlord had questions about tenants not moving out. A deputy told the landlord he had to go through the proper eviction process.
• A deputy warned someone for horses on a road.
• Someone set off explosives in a driveway. A caller said they were explosives, not fireworks.
• Drunk people at a Big Sky hotel threw beer bottles from a 10th story balcony. The hotel banned people involved in the incident.
• Deputies responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Friday.
