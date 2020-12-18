The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A car with gold and chrome wheels spun doughnuts at an intersection.
• Someone reported a suspicious bag had a gun inside it. An officer found a toy gun inside the bag.
• Officers responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A woman reported her house was lit up "like the Fourth of July.” She said it was either from lights or a fire. A deputy found a neighbor working on a house had a spotlight on.
• A deputy removed a pile of hay and bailing twine from a road.
• A distracted driver couldn’t maintain a lane. A deputy warned the driver for being on their phone.
• Someone pulled over to take a call.
• Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 159 inmates Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.