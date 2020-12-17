The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Officers helped teach a social studies class.
• A caller reported a dog fight in a park.
• Someone reported a man not wearing a mask was refusing to leave. Officers warned the man for disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Goats were on a road. Someone roped the goats and placed them behind a secured gate.
• A caller wanted to know how to get rid of an abandoned car that was spray painted “WTF.”
• Deputies responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 158 inmates Wednesday.
