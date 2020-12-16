Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:  

  • Someone found a front license plate with a plate cover and turned it in to the downtown substation. 
  • Multiple people were warned that leash laws apply even when the owner is ice skating.
  • A snow shovel fell off of a truck and was in the intersection. An officer retrieved the shovel and moved it out of the roadway. 
  • A dog dialed 911 when it stepped on a smartwatch.
  • Officers responded to 123 calls. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: 

  • A woman called to report a car with its headlights on in the parking lot. Officers informed the woman that having headlights on was not a crime. 
  • A driver got stuck on a ditch on the side of the road. Deputies helped pull the vehicle back onto the road. 
  • A caller reported dried corn and a dead bird in their yard. Deputies responded. 
  • Deputies found a couple "making out" in a car in a closed park and asked them to find somewhere else.
  • Deputies responded to 106 calls. 

The Gallatin County Jail held 161 inmates Tuesday. 

