The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
- Someone found a front license plate with a plate cover and turned it in to the downtown substation.
- Multiple people were warned that leash laws apply even when the owner is ice skating.
- A snow shovel fell off of a truck and was in the intersection. An officer retrieved the shovel and moved it out of the roadway.
- A dog dialed 911 when it stepped on a smartwatch.
- Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
- A woman called to report a car with its headlights on in the parking lot. Officers informed the woman that having headlights on was not a crime.
- A driver got stuck on a ditch on the side of the road. Deputies helped pull the vehicle back onto the road.
- A caller reported dried corn and a dead bird in their yard. Deputies responded.
- Deputies found a couple "making out" in a car in a closed park and asked them to find somewhere else.
- Deputies responded to 106 calls.
The Gallatin County Jail held 161 inmates Tuesday.
