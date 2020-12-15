The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A woman had questions about getting a temporary ID if she lost hers.
• Police found a steamy shower set off an alarm.
• A man lost a ring when he went to the dog park.
• A caller reported a man driving a van recklessly was screaming at people.
• Officers responded to 51 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• A deputy spoke with employees accused of not wearing face masks.
• Deputies delivered presents for shop with a cop.
• Deputies responded to 67 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 162 inmates Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.