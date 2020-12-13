The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller reported a car with a flag flying upside down.They said that was unacceptable.
• A generator was stolen out of the back of someone's truck.
• Someone was using a caller's plug and extension cord through the window of their van. Officers warned the person for trespassing and theft.
• Officers responded to 104 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.