The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• An officer warned someone for threatening people with finger guns.
• Callers instructed a woman to buy gift cards before she could receive "thousands of dollars." An employee at the store where the woman was buying the gift cards recognized the scam. The employee refused to sell the woman the gift cards and told her to call the police.
• A man reported a black bear in his backyard. Fish and game officials couldn’t find the bear.
• A caller had questions about cameras police used on dashboards.
• Someone reported hearing a woman scream at a business. An officer found an employee was listening to loud screaming music while cleaning.
• A bouncer at a bar took a caller’s ID.
• Most Bozeman bars and restaurants complied with the 10 p.m. closing time. Rocking R Bar remained open later.
• Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A caller reported hearing gunshots in the caller’s neighborhood. A deputy found no illegal activity.
• Someone wanted to talk to a deputy about driving through Gallatin Canyon during winter. The caller had just moved to Bozeman.
• A deputy gave a ride to someone whose car ran out of gas.
• Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 160 inmates Friday.
