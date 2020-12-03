The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A caller had questions about public protests.
• Officers helped teach a social studies class.
• A caller reported her cat was missing since last summer. She said she was driving in Bozeman when her cat jumped out the window.
• A caller reported neighbors were fighting and causing the walls to rattle. A man and woman were having a food fight.
• Someone reported a man not wearing a mask was refusing to leave a store. The man left when officers arrived.
• A bar on Main Street had approximately 30 people inside it after 10 p.m. Other downtown bars were found in compliance with the closing time.
• Officers responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A woman reported her ex stole her car's license plates. The man told deputies that he and the woman both own the license plates.
• A deputy helped someone whose car broke down.
• A deputy referred someone to the Department of Justice’s website for vehicle registration questions.
• A man was concerned his monitoring device wasn’t working. He was referred to pre-trial services.
• Deputies responded to 110 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 150 inmates Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.