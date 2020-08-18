The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller reported that someone put a sticker on her car.
- A man was stopped for a traffic violation and then backed into an officer's car.
- A caller reported that someone was smoking out of a bong in a parked car.
- Someone reported several men in a pickup opening White Claw hard seltzers and cheering toward them while driving in traffic.
- Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller reported that people left two toilet paper rolls and a bar of Dove soap across the street from his house. He said he had already called his homeowners association.
- Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle break-in. Paw prints on the car pointed toward a bear as the culprit.
- A woman accidentally activated the SOS function on her phone while hiking. She told dispatch there was no emergency.
- A caller reported a man shouting. Deputies located the man, who was shouting to try and find his cat.
- Deputies responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 163 inmates Monday.
